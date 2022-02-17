School gets the Wow factor in St Martins as lessons are put on hold for the day

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 16/02/2022 - Wow Day at St Martins School. In Picture: Helen Evans from National Citizenship Scheme giving a talk to students..

It was the second 'wow day' of the year when the all through school, for all ages, collapses the usual timetable.

Instead student enjoyed guest speakers, workshops and walks along the canal.

Spokesperson, Clare Ellis said one of the highlights was welcoming Darren Edwards into St Martins School.

"You could hear a pin drop as Darren spoke to all our secondary students about his personal journey with a recent accident resulting in a spinal cord injury and how he has focussed his recovery by taking on new and ambitious challenges."

Darren, from Shrewsbury, was left with severe spinal injuries after a fall while rock climbing with a friend in North Wales in 2016.

"The challenges have allowed me to further develop a sense of mental resilience which has helped me to overcome adversity after adversity,” he said.

He has launched his own charity - Strength Through Adversity - and works to raise awareness of spinal injuries

The Phoenix academy of film and theatre arts worked with primary classes in a series of self esteem and mindfulness workshops. Students were up on their feet taking part in fun activities that took them out of their comfort zone in a fun and supported way.