Police appeal after teenage girl reports attempted dog theft

Police are investigating the report of an attempted dog theft by robbers in Church Lane, St Martins, near Oswestry.

West Mercia police say that at around 8pm on Monday, the 17-year-old girl was walking her dog along Church Lane, near to the junction of Green Lane, when she thought someone was walking too close behind her.

She instinctively leaned forward and grabbed her dog as she believed that someone was going to steal it and then ran the rest of the way home. When she returned home she discovered her clothing has been torn and she had sustained minor injuries.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones said: “The victim has not seen anyone and can’t describe an offender and nothing was said. I would like to confirm that no knife was seen and the victim suffered no knife injuries. However, she has told us that she has seen a high-sided red van at the time of the incident.

“Detectives are investigating this report and would appeal for any witnesses to come who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously at the time on Church Lane and the surrounding area and if anyone has information about the red van seen as the owners may be able to help with our investigation.

“This was an understandably scary situation and we are to keen establish exactly what has happened. I want to reassure the community that we take reports of animal theft and violent crime seriously and keeping people safe and protecting them harm is at the core of what we do.”

You can report any information by calling 101 and quoting log number 00636i of 22 March 2021. Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.