Australia wildfires: Lily-Rose, 5, puts pencil to paper to raise hundreds

The young artist and her mother, talked about how she could help and hit on the idea of drawing pictures to raise funds for an animal charity.

Lily-Rose, from St Martins, near Oswestry, put pencil to paper and drew koala bears and trees.

Her works of art have already raised more than £300 - far more than the £50 the family originally hoped her pictures would raise.

Mother, Rosemarie Jones, said she and Lily's father, Carl, were very proud of their daughter.

The Australian wildfires

"She is only five years old but she was so upset and she really wanted to help," Rosemarie said.

"We had a long discussion about the fires and she decided she wanted to try and raise some money to help support those effected. Lily's dream has always been to grow up and be a vet. She was so upset to hear all about the kangaroos, koalas and all the millions of animals who have lost their lives."

Lily-Rose's pictures are being turned into prints, which people can have in return for a donation.

"We have teamed up with the charity, WIRES which rescues injured wildlife in Australia and cares for them until they can be released back into the wild," said Rosemarie, who studied art before becoming a nail technician in Oswestry.

Anyone who would like one of Lily-Rose's prints or simply make a donation can do so at justgiving.com/fundraising/lilydraws