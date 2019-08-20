Barn near Oswestry to be transformed into three homes

Brian and Sarah Walker, of Ifton Hall Farm, Ifton Heath, St Martins, have been given permission for the conversion of an existing barn building to create three homes.

They have also been given the green light for two single-storey extensions to a listed farmhouse, the erection of a detached car port structure following demolition of the existing car port and landscape proposals affecting a Grade II-listed building.

The plans were given the green light by Shropshire Council planning officers by delegated powers this week.

Ollie Thomas, planning case officer, said: “The application site concerns a historic farmstead, its farmhouse and wider agricultural land, known as Ifton Hall Farm, to the north of Ifton Heath.

“The site lies isolated in location, with no neighbouring properties and set in and amongst the countryside and surrounded by agricultural land in every direction.

“The proposal is seeking to both convert a traditional, curtilage listed, agricultural barn range into three residential dwellings, alteration works to the Grade II-listed farmhouse to include extension works and general improvement/alteration works to the yard area, landscaping, access and removal of existing structures.

Stabling

He adds: “The site is home to a further Grade II-listed barn range, to the north of the yard. The traditional barn range is in a relatively good state of repair and part-used for stabling a horse. The farmhouse is in need of improvements, with weaknesses and defects visible both externally and internally.

“The proposed conversion will see the internal area sub-divided into three dwellings, with minimal external alterations and only those internal alterations absolutely necessary for conversion.

“The conversion works will require minor repairs to the external fabric, with loss of fabric to those proposed new/enlarged openings.”

He added: “The farmhouse repairs are extensive; however, all aspects of works are considered to adhere to the basic principles, with the imposition of conditions ensuring those works will remain sympathetic.

“Overall, the loss of historic fabric is minimal and where inevitable will be carried out in a way that is sympathetic to the buildings, with an aim to ensure that all works are in-keeping with the existing character of the wider farmstead and where possible historic features will be retained and repaired.

“The proposed works will not result in a substantial harm on the setting and character of the listed buildings.”