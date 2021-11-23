Hospice fundraiser tops half a million

Celebrations at Hope House at the success of its Final Moments Matter appeal

The online Final Moments Matter appeal – which was a first for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices – topped £560,000 by the end of last night.

It will fund a whole year of end of life care for seriously ill local children and families in 2022.

Ahead of the appeal, more than £250,000 of match funding had been pledged by local businesses and key supporters. That meant that every £1 donated online during the 36 hours was doubled.

Hundreds of people across the region got behind the appeal, making personal donations, hitting the phones and social media to urge their friends and family to give, and taking part in everything from sporting events to coffee mornings, and sponsored walks to raffles.

Fundraising Director Simi Epstein said everyone at the charity had been blown away and overwhelmed by the public response to the appeal.

She said: “The love and support we have had over the last 36 hours has been humbling and I cannot even begin to describe how grateful we are to our brave families who shared their stories to ensure other families could receive care when their children die too.

“Together our generous match funders, our determined team leaders who ran mini online appeals, and our incredible families, supporters and volunteers dug deep and raised enough money to pay for end of life care for all local children and families who will need our services in 2022.

“What they achieved was nothing short of a miracle and we will never be able to thank them enough.

“Sadly, we cannot stop children from dying but thanks to everyone involved in the #FinalMomentsMatter appeal their families will not face the death of their child alone. Instead, they will receive the very best end of life care at the place of their choice – either at Hope House or Tŷ Gobaith, or supported in their own home.”

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices need to raise £6.5 million every year to fund all their services for local children and families.