'It perhaps by sheer luck this was not a fatality' - NHS worker lost leg after speeding driver rolled car and hit her in Oswestry while she walked her dogs

Harry Pierce, 26, of Breidden Close, Morda, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court for sentence after pleading guilty to one charge of causing serious injury by careless driving.

The court heard that Pierce had been driving his grey Vauxhall Corsa on Trefonen Road in Oswestry early on the morning of March 8 last year.

At the same time an NHS worker of 25 years who was training for a London Marathon, was out walking with her husband and three dogs.

The court heard that Pierce, who was described as driving in excess of the speed limit, lost control of the car and rolled the vehicle, hitting the woman and causing her serious injuries.

Paramedics worked to save her life at the roadside, before she was airlifted to Stoke hospital and her left leg was amputated above the knee.

The crash also killed one of her dogs, called Dot.

Kate Price, prosecuting, read a harrowing statement from the victim detailing the horror of the immediate aftermath of the incident, and the ongoing impact on her and her family.