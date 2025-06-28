Police issue reminder of 'devastating impact' that speeding can cause after catching motorist above limit near Oswestry

Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out speed enforcement at a series of locations requested by residents on Friday (June 27).

A post by PC Mark Wright said officers focused their efforts on Morda Road and Morda Bank - that are both 30mph zones.

During checks, one motorist was caught driving at 36mph. Police said the driver will receive a 'Notice of Intended Prosecution'.

Police carried out speed checks on Morda Road and Morda Bank on Friday. Picture: West Mercia Police

PC Wright said police were pleased with the speed check's results and issued a reminder to motorists.

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "During the checks, one driver was recorded travelling at 36mph. This motorist will shortly receive a Notice of Intended Prosecution. Speeding, the minimum penalty is a £100 fine and three penalty points.

"Given that this is a busy residential area, with a high school nearby and a cricket ground close by, it's especially important that motorists remain mindful of their speed to ensure the safety of all road users and pedestrians.

"We’re encouraged by today’s results and thank the local community for continuing to support our efforts to keep Oswestry safe.

"Speeding can have a devastating impact on the safety of road users, increasing the risk of a collision and the severity of the consequences."