'Powerfully-built' bully battered girlfriend in Shropshire corner shop and assaulted policemen in booze- and drug-fuelled rampage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Booze- and drug-fuelled Christopher Morris, of Morda, kicked his girlfriend’s head “like a football” while she was on the floor, and booted the front door of her ex’s house, shouting: “I’ll f***ing kill you!”

It took four police officers to restrain the rampaging 32-year-old, who called them “c***s” as he thrashed around.

The violent incident was described as “terrifying” by the shopkeeper who witnessed it.

Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Magistrates Court, was told on Monday (June 2) how Morris went berserk on October 31 last year.

He first behaved aggressively at home, pulling the victim’s hair, before ordering her to go out and do some shopping.

Morris followed her to the shop and made false claims to the shopkeeper that his girlfriend had stolen his card.

Then Morris punched and kicked her. The victim’s ex-partner, who lived near the shop and was in the area, witnessed Morris “kick her head like a football”.