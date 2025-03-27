Hundreds trek 10-mile canal route to raise £28k for children's hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Sunday (March 23) supporters of Hope House Children's Hospices, which has a base at Morda, near Oswestry, headed out on the ever-popular annual walk.

Walkers started the route at the Trevor Basin in Llangollen before heading to Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.

They followed the canal all the way to The Poachers pub at Chirk for refreshments before heading back where they received their special medals at the finish line.

More than £28,000 has been raised for the hospice so far - and money is still being counted.

More than £28,000 has been raised for Hope House Children's Hospices. Photo: Russell Davies Photography

Fundraiser Vicky Bradbeer said: “It was wonderful to see this well-supported event sell out again and raise such an incredible amount of money.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended and raised the vital fund we need to make sure our hospices are here to help every local child with a life-threatening condition to live their best life.

“We simply couldn’t do it without the incredible support we get from our community.”

The event was sponsored this year by Chirk-based Kronospan, which also had a team walking on the day, as well as supporting partners Roche, Caffi Wylfa and Trederwen Springs.

There is a full calendar of events supporters can join throughout this year. Visit the official website for more information on how to get involved.

Sign up today to get all the latest news headlines from Shropshire and Mid Wales delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter