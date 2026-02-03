Jasmin Roberts, of Gobowen, near Oswestry, has posted an update on the progress of her son, Ollie Williams, as he continues to recover from surgery in America.

Ollie was diagnosed with a rare heart condition at just two weeks old, and surgery was not available in the UK.

Jasmin launched a fundraising campaign which attracted an astonishing response, raising more than £1.5 million to get Ollie to the US for treatment.

The toddler underwent surgery earlier this month, and now Jasmin has given supporters an update on his progress, revealing that the youngster has been sitting up and even playing.

Ollie with mum Jasmin Roberts

Writing to more than 80,000 followers on Instagram, she said: "Ollie is officially two weeks post-op today and is still doing so, so well.

"He is now sitting up, playing, and slowly getting back to his normal, cheeky self.

"Saying that he has had major surgery and even a smooth recovery is very hard.

"His team here at Stanford have done an amazing job and continue to take great care of him."