Shropshire mum says Baby Ollie's US heart op has been a success

Jasmin Roberts posted a message on social media delivering the latest on Ollie's treatment saying "surgery success", with a heart emoji and her thumb up.

Jasmin and Ollie, from Gobowen near Oswestry, flew to the United States earlier this month where the youngster was scheduled to undergo surgery at Stanford Children's Hospital after an astonishing fundraising campaign saw supporters donate £1.5m to pay for treatment unavailable on the NHS.

At just two weeks old, Ollie was diagnosed with a rare and complex heart condition.

Ollie and his mum Jasmin.

Writing on social media following Ollie's surgery Jasmin said that the next few days would be critical, but there are high hopes for his recovery.

She said: "Today has been the longest and hardest day of my life, but I am so relieved to be able to say the surgery was a success!

"Ollie has had his unifocalization, shunt and VSD repaired. He is currently in ICU recovering, and will remain sedated for a number of days.

"His surgeon said Ollie has done better than he thought he would. That's the little fighter Ollie is.

Seeing him after surgery was very difficult, but already his colour has started to improve.

"The next few days will be critical, but everyone has high hopes for our brave little boy.

"In a few months time Ollie will have his second surgery back in the UK, which will achieve his full repair.

"Thank you so much for making this possible, for helping to save my baby's heart."

Ollie's operation was brought forward and in an emotional post alongside the update on Ollie's surgery Jasmin added: "Cannot believe that just five months ago I started fundraising to get Ollie to this exact moment.

"Everything feels surreal, like I'm going to wake up and it'll all be a dream.

"But thanks to you, my biggest dream has actually come true.

"Thank you so so much."

In a message to her son she said: "Ollie, if you read this one day, I am so incredibly proud of you. You're the strongest, bravest boy in the world and I cannot wait until you're back to running me ragged, but this time with higher sats - there's going to be no stopping you, my sweet boy. I am so glad every single day that I was chosen to be your mama."