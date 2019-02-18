Best foot forward for specialist college

The 10k walk, starting and finishing at Derwen College in Gobowen is a popular walk with students and their families as well as the local community. And for the first time this year, there will be the option to run the picturesque route.

The specialist college for students with learning difficulties and disabilities is asking people to sign up for the annual fundraiser on Sunday, 31 st March, starting at 11am.

All walkers and runners will receive complimentary home-made soup and a hot drink on finishing, and any mums taking part in the Mothering Sunday event will be rewarded with a free gift. Derwen College’s Orangery Restaurant will be serving Sunday lunches and the Garden Café will also be providing breakfasts and lunches to hungry walkers.

This is the college’s 52nd annual walk, and one of its biggest fundraisers of the year. Money raised from the walk will go towards Derwen College.

A spokesperson for the college said: “Last year’s event raised more than £11,000 which has gone towards our new hydrotherapy pool which is currently being built and opens this summer. We hope that with the introduction of the fun run, and with support from local people and businesses, 2019 will be another bumper fundraising event.”

To register to walk or run, volunteer as a marshal or to sponsor a student visit the website at www.supportderwen.org.uk, email bookings@derwen.ac.uk or telephone 01691 661234.