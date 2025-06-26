Inquest opened into death of Shropshire hospital’s chief nurse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Glasgow-born Miss Young, aged 58, was declared deceased at a farm near her home in Baschurch at just before 8pm on Thursday, June 19, after emergency services were called following reports of a female in cardiac arrest, a coroner has been told.

Heath Westerman, assistant coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, was told that despite the best efforts of medics on the scene there was sadly no response to cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and her death was declared at 7.53pm.

Miss Young, who was divorced, had been the much-loved interim chief nursing officer at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) at Gobowen.

Hospital staff say they are “truly saddened” to confirm the death after “an accident".

RJAH chief executive Stacey Keegan said: “Sam has worked at the trust for a number of years in senior nursing positions, so this news has come as a huge shock to colleagues across the organisation.

“She was an excellent and supportive colleague, and was proud of the work we do here and of the colleagues that deliver such exceptional care.

“Sam had extensive senior level experience within primary, secondary and community health care in Scotland, England and the military, and was still serving as a Senior Officer in the British Army Reserve.

“She was held in extremely high regard by everyone at RJAH thanks to her excellent clinical knowledge, her absolute dedication to patient care, but most notably the quality of her character. She was a kind, fun and compassionate person. We will miss her enormously.

“In the coming days and weeks we will find ways to honour Sam’s legacy and celebrate her life.”

Mr Westerman was told that Miss Young was identified to police and paramedics at Platt Mill Stables, near Baschurch, by her partner.

The inquest has been formally opened and adjourned to take place on October 2, 2025.