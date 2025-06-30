Consultant launches simple new tool to aid early detection of scoliosis

Mr Sudarshan Munigangaiah, a Consultant Paediatric and Adult Spine Surgeon at the specialist hospital near Oswestry, has devised the ABCD of Scoliosis – a simple mnemonic that will help people understand if they may need to seek professional help for a spinal curvature.

The ABCD of Scoliosis is being supported by Scoliosis Support and Research, a national charity and patient support group for scoliosis patients in the UK. It has been launched this June to coincide with Scoliosis Awareness Month.

Showcasing the poster explaining The ABCD of Scoliosis are, from left, Mr Sudarshan Munigangaiah, Consultant Paediatric and Adult Spine Surgeon; and Lowri Roberts, Spinal Specialist Nurse. Picture: RJAH

Mr Munigangaiah said: “Scoliosis affects 5 % of UK population. It affects all ages but is more common in adolescents and more common in girls than in boys. It not only has huge impact on physical appearance, but has massive impact on mental health in adolescents.

“Delay in diagnosis leads to very large stiff curve of the spine needing more invasive surgery and risk of complications.

“Early detection has better outcomes, but a lack of a screening programme is leading to lots of children having to require more invasive and morbid reconstructive procedures of their spine.

“To try and start to address this issue, I have devised this simple but effective tool which can easily be used by anyone in the general population. It gives easy-to-follow instructions that can bring them to medical attention if required.

“I’m keen to see this adopted nationally, and even internationally, as it really does have the potential to help save lives.”

The campaign has seen Scoliosis Support and Research produce a short and engaging YouTube video to explain the ABCD of Scoliosis. This has been narrated by Grace Tutty, who is a social media influencer and scoliosis advocate with over 1.7 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and other platforms.

Grace said: “I’m so happy to be involved in this campaign to raise awareness for early detection of scoliosis for scoliosis awareness month.

“I hope this campaign opens up conversations about scoliosis and the benefits of catching it before it progresses. So many of my followers suffer in silence with scoliosis and the more awareness we can give the condition the better.”

So what is the ABCD of Scoliosis?

A for Asymmetry — Uneven shoulders, hips, or waist

B for Bend Forward — Look for rib or back bulges when bending

C for Check for Curve — Notice abnormal spinal curvature

D for Diagnosis — Confirmed by specialist X-ray

To support the campaign, Scoliosis Support and Research have also produced an ABCD poster which can be downloaded from their website.

“The poster brings the ABCD to life in a very visual way,” added Mr Munigangaiah. “It’s perfect for schools, clinics, community centres, or your home.

“I’d ask people to help us spread this potentially life-saving message by downloading the poster to raise awareness and encourage early detection.”