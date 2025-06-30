Louise wins RJAH Star Award for supporting team through Apollo lift-off

Louise Naylor, Ward Manager for Baschurch Day Unit at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, won the award after receiving a staggering 13 nominations from her team.

She was nominated by Ward Sister Patsy Jukes; Staff Nurses Claire Ford, Ruth Jones, Asha Prakash, Sarah Williams, Rachael Jones, Ann Parrish, Liz Benson and Sandra Langford; Nursing Associate Katie Williams; and Healthcare Assistants Leah Meredith, Wioletta Adwan and Samantha Logsdail.

Her colleagues praised her unwavering commitment to helping them to adapt and going above and beyond her role – often coming in early, staying late and working additional hours to ensure the ward was well prepared for the transition.

Louise Naylor, Baschurch Day Unit Manager, receiving her RJAH Stars Award from Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive, alongside her team

They described her as a lifeline and role model throughout, creating detailed flowcharts, booklets, and guidance documents tailored to staff workflows. Louise also provided one-to-one support, answered questions with patience and clarity.

Apollo EPR went live in May, replacing other patient administration systems used across the Oswestry-based hospital in a bid to integrate digital records of patient care, drawing together information from multiple systems.

Louise said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the challenge of supporting the Apollo EPR rollout – it was a significant change for all of us, but the team have worked incredibly hard.

“I was fully supported by both my manager and my colleagues throughout, which made a huge difference. Everyone pulled together, and it really showed what great teamwork we have on the unit.”

The RJAH Stars Award is a monthly staff recognition initiative that celebrates individuals or teams who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to patient care, teamwork, and hospital values.

Winners receive a certificate, voucher and chocolates in recognition of their efforts – thanks to the League of Friends.

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive, presented the award to Louise. She said: “Louise is a shining example of leadership in action and her dedication to supporting her team through such a significant change has been outstanding.

“She truly embodies the values we’re so proud of at RJAH, and this recognition is thoroughly well deserved.”