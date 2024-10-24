Plans for nine homes on outskirts of village with 'no church and no pub' rejected after backlash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An application for outline planning permission to build nine new homes on the land to the north of Winston Fields in Tetchill near Ellesmere was submitted to Shropshire Council in September.

The new homes would have extended a recent development of ten houses, built on land currently in use for agricultural purposes.

The agents, Roger Parry & Partners, submitting the plans on behalf of applicant S.F. Jones, said the loss of the land "is not significant" nor would the proposal "result in any adverse ecological or environmental implications".