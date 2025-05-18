TV fame beckons for rescue cat Hugo and his new life on the canals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hugo, a black-and-white male cat, was rescued by the RSPCA 15 years ago when he was found tied up in a bin bag on the roadside in Surrey.

He was taken in by the RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre in Chobham who cared for him and then rehomed him with his now owner Andy Hamblin.

Now the pair live a life on the canals, taking in Shropshire and the surrounding waterways on their travels - and their life is set to feature on Channel Four's Narrow Escapes on Monday (May 19).

Andy and Hugo.

Andy said: “When I saw Hugo’s story, it was so sad that I knew I had to adopt him. I visited Millbrook and fell in love with Hugo. He was just a kitten when I adopted him and ever since that day he has been by my side.

"I work as an artist and I work from home so we have been together every day, he’s my little buddy. He’s such a soft, loving cat and he wants fuss all the time. He’s very affectionate!”

Around three years ago, Andy and Hugo moved onto a narrowboat where Hugo has his own porthole cat flap and a special cat ladder to get on and off of the boat.

Andy is a continuous cruiser but he mostly spends time in the Nantwich area in Cheshire as well as Ellesmere in Shropshire.

Hugo has become a local celebrity with many passersby stopping to take a picture of him coming out of his cat flap or sunbathing on top of the boat.

Andy said: “A boating friend of mine who was in series one of Narrow Escapes mentioned to the producers ‘have you heard about the cat flap boat?’ which then sparked their interest. They came to interview me and then said they would like to feature me in series two of the programme.

Hugo enjoying life on the canal.

“I think he’s going to be an absolute star - from a rescued kitten to a TV celebrity! I’d like to raise funds for the RSPCA to give something back to the charity that cared for him as a kitten. Over the last few years so many people have taken photos of the cat flap or Hugo chilling out on top of the boat and so I’m going to have a collection tin so people can donate to the RSPCA when they take a photo.”

Most of the filming for Narrow Escapes followed Andy and Hugo on a 130-mile journey from the Ashby canal to the Llangollen canal, which links Llangollen in Denbighshire with Hurleston in Cheshire, via Ellesmere.

Life on a narrowboat may sound different for a cat but Andy made sure to introduce Hugo to his new surroundings slowly and steadily, and now he says his pet loves the canal lifestyle.

He said: “He adapted to the boat really well. When he first came on the boat I would start by just running the engine for a bit and not moving anywhere for a few days so he could get used to the sound. After two or three days, he didn’t even bat an eyelid.

“Ever since, he’s fine whenever I move the boat, he just lays down on his bed and has a sleep. He has his own little ladder at the back just in case he comes off so he can get himself back up, but he has never needed it.

"He also has a porthole cat flap which switches sides and I can close it when we’re moving.

Hugo enjoying his time on the waterways.

"This means he can come and go as he pleases, but we’ve got such a close bond that he won’t go far and within an hour he’s back at the boat.

"I’m a continuous cruiser on canals so he’s used to the moving and knows when it’s time to set off again. I call him and he comes running back in and off we go. Then when we stop again he gets out and has a little explore - he loves it!

“You couldn’t want a more chilled, loving cat. He’s a really good companion and I’m grateful to have him.”

Hugo is enjoying his new life on the canal.

Narrow Escapes producer Sarah Adams said: “From the moment I met Andy and Hugo I knew that our viewers would absolutely take them to their hearts. They are completely devoted to each other and Hugo has adapted brilliantly to boat life.

"His backstory is so sad but thanks to the amazing work of the RSPCA and Andy’s love and care Hugo really is living his best life aboard a boat that has special modifications to make sure he lives in the lap of luxury!

"As well as the most famous cat flap on our canals, Hugo has a special hammock for essential cat napping and a step to help him jump onto the bed where he enjoys lots of cuddles with Andy.”

Filming with animals requires careful planning and consideration to ensure their welfare is not adversely impacted.

Sarah explained that Hugo was given plenty of rest and the opportunity to take himself out for some chill time under a shady hedge on the towpath if he decided he didn't want to be around the crew.

She said: “Lots of people who live on narrowboats have pets and we are delighted to be featuring Hugo (and Andy of course!) on Narrow Escapes - we hope lots of people will tune in to find out all about this intrepid feline and follow their adventures.”

Andy and Hugo will feature on Narrow Escapes on Channel 4 from 4pm on Monday (May 19).