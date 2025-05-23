Shropshire farm dispersal sale of tractors and other machines 'has something for everyone'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The sale at Stocks Farm, Ellesmere, on Saturday, June 21 is being organised on behalf of the late Mr R. H. Edwards whose family has farmed there for 80 years.

“This is a sale with something for everyone,” said Halls chairman Allen Gittins, who is organising the sale. “The Edwards family has built up an excellent reputation in farming circles.

The line-up of tractors at Stocks Farm, Ellesmere which will be sold on June 21.

“In addition to six tractors, there is an interesting selection of vintage equipment, together with a wide range of farm implements, machinery, haymaking equipment, trailed implements and trailers.

“The sale is completed by an extensive selection of workshop tools, sundries, spares, dairy equipment and some included lots by kind permission of the family.”

The tractors on offer include Case David Brown 885 and 990 models, Ford 4000 and 5610 models and Massey Ferguson 4355 and 5460 models.

There’s also a 2014 Isuzu 2.5 TD pick-up truck, a Yamaha Grizzley 4WD quad bike and a wide range of trailers and trailed implements.

The Massey Ferguson 5460 tractor.

The sale, which will be held live and on the MartEye online auction platform, will also be a happy hunting ground for people seeking vintage items and equipment, including an old single-furrow horse-drawn ridger.

Items to be sold in situ and dismantled onsite include a Bentham roller mill and hopper, two 15ft feed hoppers, a large grain silo and contents, an Avon Blanche roller mill and motor, a LoHeat wall mounted water cooler, a 1997 DARI-KOOL 2,000-litre bulk milk tank, a large water tank, slates and seed.

An assortment of livestock equipment, workshop tools and sundries complete the offering.

The catalogue is available to download at www.hallsgb.com/auctions/farm-machinery-sales/.

For more information, please contact Mr Gittins at Halls on Tel: 01691 622602.