Severn Trent Water apologises to residents in Oswestry and Ellesmere after supply interruptions

The water supplier said it has been made aware of customers in the SY11 (Oswestry) and SY12 (Ellesmere) areas of Shropshire who have experienced no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water this afternoon .

Severn Trent says its teams are investigating the cause of the problem.

A post said: "We’ve been made aware some of our customers in the SY11 and SY12 area of Shropshire are experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water this afternoon .

"Please be assured our teams are investigating the cause. We are very sorry for any inconvenience and will provide further updates once we have more information."

Further information can be found on Severn Trent Water's incident log.