Parkrun was started by Paul Sinton-Hewitt in London on October 2, 2004 when 13 runners got together for a jog around Bushy Park in Teddington.

The event has grown to become global with 10 million registered Parkrunners at 2,500 locations in 23 countries.

The 5km Parkrun take place on Saturday mornings, and last weekend on its 20th anniversary, an Ellesmere runner topped the UK timesheets.

Jack Pickett who ran the Telford Parkrun, ran the five kilometres in 14.43 – the UK's fastest time on Saturday.

Jack Pickett during his marathon charity event

The 23-year-old, who runs for the Wolverhampton & Bilston Athletics Club, was the only athlete to run under 15 minutes at Telford.

At the age of 19, Jack made headlines when he ran seven marathons in seven days for charity.

He has since gone on to break course records at a number of Parkruns.

Isobelle Jones topped the female times at the Walsall Arboretum Parkrun.

The all time Parkrun record stands ar 13:45 set by Andrew Butchart 45 at Cramond/Silverknowes course in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 24, 2023