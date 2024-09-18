Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Outline planning permission to build nine new homes on land to the north of Winston Fields in Tetchill near Ellesmere was submitted last week.

The development, which would be made up of a mix of three- and four-bed properties, would be built on land that is currently in agricultural use and is not part of the Green Belt.

The new homes would extend a recent development that saw ten new homes built nearby.

But some residents aren't happy with the plans and have raised their concerns about additional homes in the small village.