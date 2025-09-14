Firefighters find cause of burning smell at Shropshire church
A faulty spotlight in a north Shropshire church sparked a call to firefighters.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 4.20pm on Saturday (September 13) regarding a burning smell in an Ellesmere church.
A crew from Ellesmere Fire Station was sent to St Mary's Church to investigate.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Investigations identified the cause to be a faulty spotlight.
"Crew used a nine-metre ladder to access the light and the thermal image camera to identify hot spots and damage to the surrounding area, of which there was none.
"We couldn't change the bulb, so the age-old question 'how many firefighters does it take to change a light bulb?' remains unanswered."
The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 4.40pm.