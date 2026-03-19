Ellesmere volunteers step in to protect amphibians on their spring migration

The Ellesmere Toad Patrol group has already helped about 2,000 toads as well as more than 20 frogs and a number of newts to four different sites - including the town's mere.

And the patrols will continue for another few weeks.

Every year when they come out of hibernation - between February and March depending on the weather, the amphibians head back to their annual breeding sites.

Shropshire Council allows temporary access only road closures on Swan Lane and Cae Goody lane between 7pm and 7am to help keep both the amphibians and volunteers safe. And while the Eastwick Lane is not subject to closures, volunteers also venture out most nights.

Male and female toad making their way to a local pond

Organiser, Clare Knight, said that without the volunteers and road closures hundreds of toads would die on the lanes. She also thanked one couple that very kindly allow access to their pond for the safe delivery of the amphibians.

Volunteers range from children going with their parents to senior citizens.

The recent cold spell meant patrols were suspended as the amphibians only travel when the thermometer rises above 8 degrees. But the volunteering is now back in full swing and will continue not only taking toads to the ponds, but making sure they return safely to their terrestrial habitat after the mating season has finished.