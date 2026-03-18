Vintage tractor run set to hit Shropshire's roads this weekend - here's where and when

The Shropshire TVO & Petrol Tractor Run will take a circular route which starts and finishes at the Oteley Estate in Ellesmere.

The tractors will meet at 10am on March 22 and set off at 10.30am on a route from Oteley, through Colemere, Lyneal, Welshampton, and Hampton before returning to Oteley, where there will be static tractor displays and the on-site café and farm shop will be open all day.

The vintage tractor run is being organised by Henry Cureton, who has increased capacity from 50 tractors last year to 60 this year, with all spots now taken.

Tractor Run Organiser, Henry Cureton with Clare Mainwaring from the Oteley Estate.

All the tractors in the procession will be vintage, pre-war and wartime TVO or straight petrol tractors, plus there will be some period 4x4s.

Proceeds from the tractor entrance fee are going to RABI, a charity which supports farming people through practical, financial, and emotional assistance, and also to a fundraiser for Morgan Clewes, the Ellesmere teenager who has life-changing injuries following an accident last year and needs a wheelchair.

There will also be a raffle at the event.

“Thank you to the Mainwaring family for hosting the event and helping us to raise money for two great causes,” said Henry Cureton. “It has become a well-supported annual event that celebrates our farming heritage. Please come along to wave us off!”

Clare Mainwaring from the Oteley Estate said: “With 500 years of family history at the Oteley Estate and farming at the heart of the estate today, supporting the vintage tractor run feels like a perfect fit. There is something truly special about seeing all the vintage tractors together.

“The tractor run has become a staple in our calendar and kicks off our 2026 events, which include opening our private gardens for the National Garden Scheme on May 4th and Open Farm Sunday on June 7th.

“Our on-site café and farm shop will be open from 10am until 3pm, so once you have cheered off the tractors, you can enjoy some delicious drinks and refreshments in the café, and stock up on our meat in the farm shop, which has been born, raised, and reared here. As well as our homegrown beef, lamb, and pork, Oteley ready meals and pies, we also sell locally sourced food, drink, and gifts.”

It is free entry for anyone coming to see the tractor run.

Parking will be limited at the farm. Visitors coming to see the tractors off are encouraged to park in the Moors Car Park by the Mere and walk up to the farm.

Head to the ‘Shropshire TVO & Petrol Tractor Run’ Facebook group for more information on the event.

The café and farm shop at the Oteley Estate is open Thursday to Sunday every week, from 10am to 3pm, and until 4pm from April 2 onwards.