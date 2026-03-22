'Lack of consultation' claim over major Shropshire pylon project

Cardiff-based Green GEN Cymru’s proposal includes a 132kV overhead line that stretches around 50km (31 miles) from Mid Wales to a new National Grid substation near Lower Frankton, between Oswestry and Ellesmere.

The firm says the new connection is needed to add capacity to the local network, and address the climate emergency by providing the necessary infrastructure to connect green energy to the grid.

The overhead line would be supported by electrc pylons with an average height of 28.5 metres. Additionally, National Grid is proposing to construct a new sub-station in the Lower Frankton area, which will connect to the proposed switching station that Green GEN Cymru is planning.

A series of consultation events were held on both sides of the English and Welsh border last year so that people could hear about the plans.

However, there are accusations that there has been a lack of clarity and openess throughout the process.

A map showing Green GEN Cymru's proposal. Picture: Green GEN Cymru

“For example, information posted to residents did not state the dates of the public consultations,” said Councillor Andy Davis, who represents St Oswald.

“When I questioned this to Green GEN, no viable explanation could be given. I therefore publicised the meetings across the area.

“I have also raised concerns regarding the inaccuracies in consultation materials, including missing villages – such as Maesbury Marsh – leading some to believe the route did not pass near their homes.”

Green GEN Cymru said it engaged with members of the community, elected representatives, landowners and specialist bodies and reviewed the feedback received. This included specific suggestions for design changes, such as repositioning a pylon, and considering the findings of ongoing environmental and engineering surveys.

Minor updates have therefore been made, which Green GEN Cymru said would not affect the overall impact of the project.

A targeted consultation ends on Friday, March 27. Green GEN Cymru says it gives potentially affected people the chance to provide location specific feedback to the changes close to them.

From left: Councillor Peter Richardson, Chris Roberts, Councillor Andy Davis, Margaret Jones, Carol Richardson, Councillor Iain Campbell, and Linda Rickards

However, Councillor Davis said residents’ concerns are still being ignored.

“Reports highlight that thousands of trees and miles of hedgerow may be lost, with serious consequences for wildlife habitats, including great crested newts, owls, bats, buzzards, and other protected species,” he said.

“Detailed reports are still not available to the public and Green GEN are not forthcoming.”

One concerned resident is Linda Rickards, who has lived in Maesbury Marsh for 25 years. However, she said the peaceful life she enjoys will dramatically change if the project goes ahead, with as pylon being just 100m from her home.

“I’ve asked for it to be moved 100m further away, but they said no,” she said.

“I’m not against green energy, but why can’t it go all underground?”

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has written to Green GEN Cymru highlighting peoples’ concerns.

“Engaging with local communities is essential given the scale of this proposed infrastructure,” she said.

“I am deeply concerned that local residents, landowners and business owners have not been given the chance to fully engage with the consultation and instead have only learned of the revised plans via word of mouth. This undermines events like the one which I attended.”

A spokesperson for Green GEN Cymru said: “We welcome all contributions to our consultations and encourage communities, local groups and organisations to make their voices heard. Feedback is an important part of shaping our designs and project plans, and we carefully review and respond to all submissions as part of the process.

“For the Vyrnwy-Frankton targeted statutory consultation, information has been made available and shared with stakeholders through a range of accessible formats and channels.”

More information on the proposal – and details of how feedback can be left – can be found at greengenvyrnwyfrankton.com.