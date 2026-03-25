'Dreadful section of road' - Motorist takes things into his own hands to warn about potholes at busy Shropshire junction

Rob McBride said the A495/A52, on the outskirts of Ellesmere, was “an accident blackspot” even without trying to avoid deep potholes.

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Pothole repair work later took place at the junction of the A495/A528 in Ellesmere. Picture: Rob McBride

“I’ve seen many a bump here over the years,” said Mr McBride.

Motorists were warned about potholes at the junction of the A495/A528. Picture: Rob McBride

“It’s the only junction I actually indicate right at, even when I’m going straight on to Shrewsbury.”

Motorists were warned about potholes at the junction of the A495/A528. Picture: Rob McBride

Therefore, when he saw two pieces of blank board in the area, and having a felt pen in his car, Mr McBride took action to warn fellow motorists about the potholes.

“I thought I’d let folks know as a family member had bashed her wheel and punctured her tyre the day before,” he said.

His work was praised by fellow motorists after sharing the images on social media.

“Travelling back and to work is horrendous,” said Adam Hughes.

“Thanks to anyone who makes the situation better.”

Dave Birch added: “Dreadful section of road – one of the worst in the area.”

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said a couple of defects were repaired on the A495/A528 late last week on an emergency basis, with further work taking place this week. There are also plans to resurface the road at some points during 2026 or 2027.