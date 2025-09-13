New food hygiene ratings for 19 Shropshire pubs, cafés and takeaways - including one rated 2
New food hygiene ratings have been given to 19 pubs, restaurants, takeaways and cafés in recent weeks - and it's good news for almost all of them.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has published its latest set of hygiene scores for venues across Shropshire, including a selection of pubs, cafés, restaurants, and takeaways inspected in recent weeks.
Food hygiene is scored on a scale between 0 and 5, with 0 being poor and 5 being the best, by the FSA following inspections.
Restaurants, takeaways and any establishments that sell food are expected to display the rating in their window where customers can see.
This week's list includes the recently opened Infinity Golf indoor golf simulator venue in Bridgnorth and the National Trust's Chalet Pavilion in Carding Mill Valley.
In the latest ratings, almost all businesses were handed a five rating - with the exception of one.
The latest ratings for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are listed below:
Pantry Severn Ltd at Lasyard House, Underhill Street, Bridgnorth; rated 5 on September 4
St John’s Doddington, Hopton Wafers rated 5 on September 3
Restaurant @ Lilleshall National Sports Centre; rated 5 on September 1
Coco Coffee Bar, Scotland Street, Ellesmere; rated 5 on August 29
Compass Group at Nesscliffe Training Camp; rated 5 on August 29
MHA Communities, Shifnal Seniors Social Club; rated 5 on August 28
The Cherry Tree Cafe, Scotland Street, Ellesmere; rated 5 on August 28
El Catala at Bevans Kitchen Frankwell, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on August 27
The National Trust at Chalet Pavilion Carding Mill Valley; rated 5 on August 27
Vine & Juniper, King Street, Ludlow; rated 5 on September 2
Coolock Irish Bar, Frankwell, Shrewsbury; rated 5 on August 27
Infinity Golf, High Grosvenor, Bridgnorth; rated 5 on August 20
Hong Kong City Chinese, Bayston Hill; rated 5 on August 28
Osiria Chinese, Albrighton; rated 5 on August 27
Bell & Bails, St Georges, Telford; rated 5 on August 14
The New Cottage, St Georges, Telford; rated 5 on August 18
Tontine Hotel, Ironbridge; rated 2 on August 5
Telford Oriental, Overdale, Telford; rated 5 on August 21
Oasis Fish Bar, Donnington, Telford; rated 5 on August 18