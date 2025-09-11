Lights, tractors, tribute: Run to honour Gobowen farmer expands route

Spokesman Mike Lade said: “The change of route is hoped to give more of the Oswestry residents and their little ones a greater opportunity to see the spectacle of the illuminated tractors and enjoy the sound of their air horns in the town. We will of course still be going through surrounding villages and towns on our revised route of Morda, West Felton, Ruyton XI Towns, Baschurch, Burlton, Cockshut, Ellesmere, Duddleston Heath, Ifton Heath, St Martins, Gobowen, Whittington, then Oswestry again to return to the Livestock Market soon after 8.30pm ish.”

Once again there will be the Junior Tractor Run within the Market area so it’s fun for the whole family.

Illuminated tractor sets off from Oswestry Livestock Market. Picture: Mike Lade

Last year the run raised £20,000 for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund based in Shrewsbury for the treatment for local people. The Organiser’s aim to at least match that figure. That’s a total of £32,000 so far for the last two years of the run!

More information on the details will come later. The on-line entry form to register tractors will be released in November. The run takes place from Oswestry Livestock Market on Saturday, November 13, at 5pm.

For more information contact Mike Lade on 07803 038858, mikelade1975@gmail.com.