'Keen to build on the legacy of my predecessors' - New headmaster joins prestigious Shropshire private school

Jonathan Shaw took up his new role of headmaster at Ellesmere College earlier this month.

Mr Shaw, who took on the role after the previous headmaster died in January, said he wants to lead Ellesmere College by example and has a collaborative approach to leadership.

Promising his "door would always be open" the father-of-two said he wants to ensure Ellesmere continues to be a "school with a soul".

“It is hard to define what that is but you know it when you see it,” he said.

“Ellesmere College chimes with my own educational outlook. We want all pupils to leave with the skills, character, confidence and sense of responsibility to make a difference in the world. Values are very important to me.

“Already people have been very welcoming and friendly, I can see they are invested in Ellesmere and the part it has played in their lives, both pupils and staff.