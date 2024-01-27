Ellesmere College announced that Brendan Wignall died on Friday after a battle with cancer.

In a statement on social media the college's acting head Vicky Pritt-Roberts said: "It is with a profound sadness I must inform you that Brendan Wignall, headmaster of Ellesmere College has died after a battle with cancer.

"His untimely death will come as a shock to staff, parents, students, and ex-students, many of whom have not known any other headmaster, such was the longevity of his tenure over 27 years.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Brendan’s wife Anne and children Catherine and Hugh."

Mr Wignall had been at the heart of Ellesmere College for 27 years, taking on the role in 1996.

Mrs Pritt-Roberts added: ’His dedication and hard work to ensure that the school has blossomed through the decades has been remarkable, particularly when considered alongside his involvement in so many local, national, and international charities and organisations."

The Shropshire Star reported on Mr Wignall's pride for the college only last year when it was named one of the best in the world for 'High Performance Learning' for the second time.

Ellesmere College was reaccredited as a High Performance Learning (HPL) World Class School and will hold the status for another three years.

Ellesmere College was first accredited by the specialist teaching organisation in 2020 and school leaders are delighted they have retained the prestigious title.

Mr Wignall said at the time: “We are delighted to have secured High Performance Learning World Class School Accreditation again and are in elite company with only 38 other schools holding this status globally.

“The HPL World Class School Award Scheme delivers a flexible teaching and learning framework that systematically builds cognitive competencies leading to academic and lifetime success.

“It is a programme we have fully embraced, has been hugely successful and something visitors to the college are asking more about because they have seen that we use it and are keen to learn more.”

Following Mr Wignall's death the college has postponed an organ recital that was due to take place today.

The college said: "It is with profound sadness that Brendan Wignall, headmaster of Ellesmere College and chairman of the St Mary Tyne Dock Schulze Organ Trust died yesterday, Friday January 26, after a battle with cancer.

"As a mark of respect, as a college, we do not feel able to host this event today and it is therefore postponed to a later date."