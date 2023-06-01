Retired teacher found in garage, inquest hears

By Sue Austin

A 70-year old retired teacher ended his life at his Shropshire home, an inquest has been told.

David John Davies, from Hill Crest, Ellesmere, was found unresponsive in his garage, on the morning of April 5.

At the inquest at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury, on Thursday, the senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, said that in recent years Mr David had suffered with depression.

He wore a prosthetic leg, following a freak accident in 1997.

Mr Ellery recorded a verdict of suicide.

*If you have been affected by this article, you can call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit Samaritans.org.

