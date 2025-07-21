'Working together': Ellesmere Rotary Regatta 2025
The 2025 Ellesmere Rotary Regatta was joined for the first time by the Rotary Club of Oswestry and Cambrian. Working together, the clubs organised a fabulous family fun day with proceeds going to Ellesmere Ducklings Pre-School Playgroup and Special Olympics North Shropshire.
Out on the Mere, teams battled it out for first place in the Bell-boat races with Mama Mere winning the Ladies Competition; the Soggy Sailors from Lakelands School winning the Junior section; and Hiab 2 triumphing in the Mixed races.
On dry land in the Cremorne Gardens, large crowds enjoyed a range of activities for adults, a variety of stalls, refreshments, and entertainment for children.
Organiser, Carole Smith, said: “A big thank you to DJ Soopa Starz and Becca from Tydibec Creations for the music and children’s entertainment, all the stall holders, and the public at large for supporting us.”
Rotary Regatta Chairman, Geoff Corfield, said: “We are grateful for the wonderful advice given by Gwyndwr rescue and Wrexham Seals Sub Aqua Club. We’d also like to thank the Army Cadets, St John Ambulance and the Carnival Committee for their help on the day and local businesses and others for their generous donations.”
Ellesmere Rotary supports various projects based locally and around the world and organises social events throughout the year. If you would like to know more, please email admin@ellesmererotary.com.