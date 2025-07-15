Parks in Ellesmere, Newport, Wellington and more win national accolades with Green Flag awards

Telford & Wrekin Council said that it had been awarded 'a record' eight Green Flags for its parks, while Shropshire Council has seen The Mere in Ellesmere and the Severn Valley Country Park in Alveley recognised.

A Green Flag Community Award was given to Stanmore Country Park near Bridgnorth to recognise quality sites managed by voluntary and community groups.

The Mere at Ellesmere

The Green Flag award is considered the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

In Telford and Wrekin this year’s awards saw Victoria Park, in Newport, achieve a Green Flag for the first time, while Bowring Park, in Wellington, and Apley Woods Local Nature Reserve (LNR) retained their status.

Telford Town Park has secured its crown for the tenth year running, in addition to existing Green Flag awards for Dothill and Shawbirch LNR, Dawley Park, Dale End Park and Hartshill Park.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for neighbourhoods, planning and sustainability, said: "Achieving a record number of Green Flag awards is fantastic. It reflects the pride we take in these green spaces as well as the community pride shown by our incredible volunteers.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (right) and Councillor Peter Scott, ward member for Newport West (left) with staff celebrating the Green Flag award for Victoria Park

“We know just how much our residents value these green havens – they’re places to relax, connect and enjoy nature. That’s why we continue to invest in them, and why the support of Friends groups is so vital. Their commitment ensures our parks and woodlands remain welcoming, well-maintained and full of life.

“These awards celebrate more than just clean paths and tidy flowerbeds – they honour the spirit of community, wellbeing and environmental care. Everyone involved should feel immensely proud. Together, we’re making our borough greener, healthier and more connected than ever.”

James Owen, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for housing and leisure, said: “Awards such as this just goes to show the hard work and effort that goes into maintaining our country parks by the amazing staff and volunteers involved, and they should be immensely proud of themselves.

Severn Valley Country Park

“As perfect examples of the many beautiful areas across our county, the council wishes to pass along our thanks and congratulations to everyone involved.

“I really would recommend all residents, especially with the summer holidays on the way, consider visiting some of our beautiful outdoor spaces such as these as a fun, free and healthy day out.”

Green Flag award scheme manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved in The Mere and Severn Valley Country Park who have worked tirelessly to ensure that it achieves the high standards required for the Green Flag Award.

“Quality parks and green spaces like these make the country a heathier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.

“Crucially, the Severn Valley Country Park and The Mere are vital green spaces for communities in Shropshire to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis it is a free and safe space for families to socialise. It also provides important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”

Newport's Victoria Park features a rose garden, community orchard, play area and outdoor gym equipment.

The Green Flag judges described it as “a gem of a park” and highlighted the contribution of volunteers towards its upkeep, adding: “It has so much of interest, specifically in terms of its industrial canal heritage and now its environmental value as a Site of Special Scientific Interest. There are some really interesting stories that can be explored to interpret the park to visitors and local communities.”

Wellington's Bowring Park was recognised as being “well-used and enjoyed by the community” and outdoor theatre and park yoga are examples of popular events and activities held there. In addition, the commitment to sustainable practices and environmental management was recognised.

Apley Woods LNR was praised for its beauty and judges said it was “a vital part of the community”.

The Green Flag scheme is run by Keep Britain Tidy and parks and green spaces are judged on how welcoming, clean and safe they are, whether they are managed in an environmentally-friendly way and the opportunities for community involvement.