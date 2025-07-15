Ellesmere Rotary marks the appointment of future leadership group

The handover took place at Oswestry Cricket Club where the Rotary Club of Oswestry and Cambrian were celebrating their first year together following their merger. Ellesmere Rotary had been invited to join them for a meal and a speaker.

Jim Davies has set out his plans as Ellesmere President for this year. He said: “Ellesmere Rotary has traditionally a great programme of local and international service and I look forward to us working to deliver that again in the coming year.

Graham Hutchinson, Jim Davies and Anne Wignall. Photo: Jenny Davies

“Rotary in Ellesmere is very involved in the local community, has a presence at local events, and is appreciated for supporting local charities through activities such as the Rotary Regatta, the Rotary bookshop, and the Christmas Tree of Light.”

Ellesmere Rotary is this year celebrating its 40th birthday with an anniversary dinner, but the President is very much looking to the future as Rotary seeks to increase its impact, expand its reach, and attract new members.

Local businesses have demonstrated a real appetite for engagement with Rotary through the new Corporate Membership channel, while more women and younger members are signing up.

Ellesmere Rotary will continue to increase its work with young people, the environment, international projects, and support for the people of Ellesmere.

For further information about projects, individual membership and corporate membership, please contact Jim Davies at jim.davies@fraserdavies.co.uk