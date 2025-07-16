'Go straight to jail, do not pass go': Shropshire's very own 'tree hunter' welcomes Sycamore Gap prison sentence

The two men who cut down the famous Sycamore Gap tree out of “sheer bravado” were each jailed for four years and three months earlier this week.

Former friends Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, were convicted of criminal damage to the much-loved tree, which had stood for more than 100 years in a fold in the Northumberland landscape.

Rob McBride at the Sycamore Gap. Picture: Rob McBride

They were also convicted of criminal damage to Hadrian’s Wall, caused when the sycamore fell on the ancient monument in September 2023.

Speaking following the verdict Shropshire's own tree hunter - who goes looking for trees, not hunting them with an axe - Rob McBride welcomed the sentence.

The site of the Sycamore Gap. Picture: Rob McBride

The Ellesmere-based tree enthusiast has campaigned to protect Shropshire's own 'Darwin Oak', and Newtown's Brimmon Oak - which was named European Tree of the Year.

He said: "I was thinking, as a seasoned ancient and heritage tree campaigner, this sends out a clear message to those who disregard our heritage of veteran and ancient trees and do such a heinous act of vandalism as those two guys, it beggars belief."

Rob McBride at the Sycamore Gap. Picture: Rob McBride

Mr McBride said the response to the tree being cut down had shown the value of nature to people across the world.

He said: "I don't use the 'I' word very often but this was an iconic tree. The reaction around the world when it was felled showed that trees are more than trees sometimes."

Regrowth at the site of the Sycamore Gap. Picture: Rob McBride

Mr McBride has visited the site of the sycamore since it was felled - and while there gathered some twigs from the recognisable landmark.

While there he also witnessed the regrowth of the tree.

Mr McBride has since been creating his own mono-printing own artwork in tribute and memory of the tree using techniques learnt at Designs In Mind Oswestry.

Twigs from the Sycamore Gap. Picture: Rob McBride

The tree hunter said he had been giving some of the Sycamore Gap twigs to friends who have been receiving the artwork.