Classic car show to support county charity

Members of the Shropshire MG Club at Ellesmere College.

The Classic at the College event in Ellesmere returns this summer, raising money for Hope House Children's Hospices.

The event will take place on June 3 with drivers meeting at Hope House in Oswestry before heading on a scenic route through the countryside to Ellesmere College for a fun-packed afternoon of stalls, cake sales, entertainment and fundraising activities – as well as the chance for people to view the classic cars on display at the grounds.

Organiser Julie Kirk, one of the teachers at Ellesmere College said: “This event is such a privilege to be a part of. There is always a wonderful atmosphere on the day, with everyone out to enjoy themselves and to raise much-needed funds.

"The day is a great family event, with lots for all ages to enjoy; come and join us on Ellesmere College Terraces between 12.30pm and 4pm and help support the incredible work of Hope House.”

David Sear from the Shropshire MG Club said: “This is always a wonderful day out which raises lots of money for a vital local charity.

“If you have a classic car and would like to join us on our special route through the Shropshire countryside from Hope House to Ellesmere College then please sign up while there are still places.”

Cat Dowdeswell, fundraiser at Hope House Children’s Hospices said: “We are extremely grateful to both Ellesmere College and the Shropshire MG Club for once again holding this event to raise money to support seriously ill local children and their families.

“Without the support of our community and events like these, we would not be able to be here for those who need us the most.

“Thank you so much, we’re sure this is going to be another great day.”