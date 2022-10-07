Tractor and 4x4 drivers will take to the roads for charity

One of the tractors on the Young Minds road run

The event will begin and end at Welshampton Village Hall and everyone with a tractor of any age or a 4x4 are welcome to go along and help raise funds for the mental health charity.

Those taking part can arrive from 9am and enjoy a bacon roll and a hot drink before setting off at 10am. After the road run there will be sandwiches soup cake and hot drinks.

Entry is just £15.

The fundraiser has been organised by tractor enthusiast and mechanic, Jason Lindsay who said he hoped people would look out for the vehicles in the Welshampton area on Sunday.

He said there will also be a raffle for Young Minds.