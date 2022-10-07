Notification Settings

Tractor and 4x4 drivers will take to the roads for charity

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

Tractor and 4x4 enthusiasts will take to the roads of north Shropshire on Sunday to raise money for the Young Minds charity.

One of the tractors on the Young Minds road run

The event will begin and end at Welshampton Village Hall and everyone with a tractor of any age or a 4x4 are welcome to go along and help raise funds for the mental health charity.

Those taking part can arrive from 9am and enjoy a bacon roll and a hot drink before setting off at 10am. After the road run there will be sandwiches soup cake and hot drinks.

Entry is just £15.

The fundraiser has been organised by tractor enthusiast and mechanic, Jason Lindsay who said he hoped people would look out for the vehicles in the Welshampton area on Sunday.

He said there will also be a raffle for Young Minds.

Anyone wanting more details should ring Jason on 07784 736812.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

