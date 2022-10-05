Flying in: Shropshire farm with its own airstrip for sale at £3.25 million

Haughton farm

For Haughton Farm and its period farmhouse has its own airstrip and aircraft hanger.

However, anyone interested in the property, less than half a mile from Ellesmere's mere, will have to find the eye-watering £3,250,000 asking price.

Halls estate agents says there has already been a big interest in the livestock and arable farm, which comes with about 236 acres of land.

"It is unusual for such a high quality and versatile farm such as this to become available for purchase in what is a noted farming district," a spokesperson for the Ellesmere offices of Halls said.

The grass airstrip is just one of the highlights of Haughton Farm.

Parts of the farmhouse itself date back to the 18th century and, over three floors, provides six reception rooms, seven bedrooms and three, further second floor attic rooms.

It includes a substantial, period farmhouse residence with what are described as lovely surrounding gardens.

Halls says there are a range of traditional farm buildings with "residential development potential" along with modern multi-purpose buildings.

"The more modern farm buildings include a number of buildings formerly used in dairy farming and for stock rearing and machinery storage. A most unusual feature is the two aeroplane hangars which have been used by the current owner for many years in conjunction with the 427m grass airstrip," the spokesperson said.

"The residence at Haughton Farm is a stunning period farmhouse of great charm and character."

Halls says that the property, which is freehold, will be sold either as a whole or in lots.