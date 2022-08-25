Special anniversary medals for Ellesmere race

Ellesmere 10k anniversary medal

The race is celebrating its 10th anniversary this Sunday (28th ) August at this year's event. Bespoke medals and T-shirts have been created to mark the occasion.

The race attracts up to 1000 runners - both elite runners chasing a fast time on a flat course and recreational runners of all ages enjoying the stunning scenery in Ellesmere and the sense of occasion. Many personal bests are achieved on this course - the race record being 29 minutes 12 seconds. The course takes in both Ellesmere Mere and the Llangollen Canal and the Ellesmere community never disappoint turning up in their droves to support runners along the way.

Community groups from the local area volunteer to marshall the race; proceeds from the race are used to provide vital donations to these local groups. The Rotary Club, Ellesmere Cricket Club, Ellesmere Rangers Football Club, Ellesmere Garden Society, Lakelands Academy, Criftins CE Primary School, Cockshutt CE Primary School and Welshampton CE Primary all benefit from being a part of the event. Without such commitment from the community, this race could not be such a success.

The races are sponsored by local businesses - the Lion Quays Hotel and Spa and Lakeside coaches.

The accompanying children's 2K race, which precedes the 10K, is also becoming a tradition with children between the age of four and 11 run a 2K course to win medals and trophies of their own.

Race Director - Paul Davies - said, "Ellesmere 10K is one of many events throughout the year in Ellesmere that bring our community together. I'm really looking forward to making this year's 10th anniversary event - which is the first after the pandemic - a really special event".