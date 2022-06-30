Notification Settings

Sporting events close roads in Ellesmere

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

A short section of road will be closed of in Ellesmere on July 17th as the town's Ultimate Weekend Triathlon comes to a close.

Swimmers enter Ellesmere Mere for the Shropshire Triathlon which is a world championship qualifying event. WITH WORDS FOR NEWS AND SPORT.. PIC BY SIMON WILLIAMS 5/6/11
The festival will see athletes able to take part in a triathlon - swimming, cycling and running, in the space of three days with the swim in the mere on the Friday evening, the cycle ride on the Saturday and then the run on the Sunday morning.

Because the run route is from the Cremorne Gardens out to the lanes at the back of the mere, the road between Swan Hill and Coptiviney will be closed between 7.30am and noon.

Another sporting event will also see temporary road closures in Ellesmere on August 28.

The Ellesmere 10k race will take place in the town between 10am and 12.30pm with road shut for short sections at a time.

Those affected will be the A495, Scotland Street, Victorian Street, Canal Wat, A528, Mereside, Swan Hill, Grange Road, Caegoody Lane, Elson Road, Trimpley Street, Wharf Road and New Wharf Road.

Residents are being urged to turn out and support the competitors taking part.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

