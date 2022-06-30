Sporting events close roads in Ellesmere

Swimmers enter Ellesmere Mere for the Shropshire Triathlon which is a world championship qualifying event. WITH WORDS FOR NEWS AND SPORT.. PIC BY SIMON WILLIAMS 5/6/11

The festival will see athletes able to take part in a triathlon - swimming, cycling and running, in the space of three days with the swim in the mere on the Friday evening, the cycle ride on the Saturday and then the run on the Sunday morning.

Because the run route is from the Cremorne Gardens out to the lanes at the back of the mere, the road between Swan Hill and Coptiviney will be closed between 7.30am and noon.

Another sporting event will also see temporary road closures in Ellesmere on August 28.

The Ellesmere 10k race will take place in the town between 10am and 12.30pm with road shut for short sections at a time.

Those affected will be the A495, Scotland Street, Victorian Street, Canal Wat, A528, Mereside, Swan Hill, Grange Road, Caegoody Lane, Elson Road, Trimpley Street, Wharf Road and New Wharf Road.