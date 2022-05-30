Vandals destroy newly-restored bee haven in Ellesmere

Vandals have targeted a newly-completed wildlife conservation project

The wooden structure, designed to create a safe haven for solitary bees alongside the mere at Ellesmere, North Shropshire, was damaged last weekend.

It comes only days after volunteers had finished building it, with nectar-rich flowering plants around the log-pile having been flattened by vandals.

But, a large willow sculpture of a Wood Carder Bumblebee, which forms the centrepiece of the ‘bee metropolis,’ was left undamaged.

Shaun Burkey, Shropshire Council’s countryside and heritage sites manager, said he was determined that the vandalism would not undermine the aims of the project.

He said: “The idea is to raise awareness of the plight of our bees, show people that there are different types of bees and encourage everyone to do their bit to protect them by planting nectar-rich flowers such as lavender, thyme, borage and phacelia into their own gardens."

The column was first erected seven years ago, but had recently been restored by environmental artist Caroline Lowe from Llanymynech after the site experienced weather damage.

Following its renovation with locally-grown willow it was re-installed behind a fenced-off area in Cremorne Gardens.

Volunteers working with Shropshire Council’s countryside team then replaced the original beechwood pile with a stack of longer-lasting oak which they drilled with hundreds of holts to create a home for bees and other insects.

Fresh planting was carried out around the area to develop the right conditions for bees to thrive amid extensive beds of cornfield annual flowers and perennial wildflower beds.

New information boards have been placed around the area, giving visitors more details about the project, the different varieties of bees and the flowers they rely on for survival.

The project has been carried out in partnership with the Ellesmere Sculpture Initiative, a voluntary art group which has developed popular sculpture trails through Cremorne Gardens.

A spokesman for the sculpture group said: “It’s disappointing and disheartening when a worthwhile project like this is subjected to totally mindless vandalism.

“Whoever caused this damage clearly cares nothing for the hard-working efforts of those dedicated to enhancing our mere, safeguarding its wildlife and encouraging more visitors to come and enjoy the delights of this beautiful place.

"We can but hope that whoever was responsible will come to learn the importance of community schemes like this, which benefit everyone.”