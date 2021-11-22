Bells will ring our for belated greeting for vicar

By Sue Austin

The bells of St Mary’s parish church will ring out across Ellesmere this weekend as a belated welcome to the new vicar.

The VJ remembrance event at Ellesmere led by Reverend Pat Hawkins
A team of expert ringers will undertake a three-hour marathon to complete what is known as the Grandsire triples- one of the standard methods used in bell-ringing.

They were last heard sounding across Ellesmere 60 years ago.

The peal – involving more than five thousand changes-- was due to be rung when the Rev Pat Hawkins arrived in Ellesmere early last year to take over as vicar from the Rev Philip Edge.

But restrictions imposed because of the Covid pandemic have meant the event has been delayed by 18 months

It will now be performed between 3 pm and 6 pm on Saturday,

The Grandsire triples were first rung at St Mary’s in 1730 and have been rung only three times since --in 1894,1924 and 1961. Only 17 peals have ever been rung at the church.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

