Smashing Pumpkins are the star of the show

Pumpins are flung skywards

More than 150 people attended the third annual Final Fling, courtesy of Fizzgigs, Ellesmere’s local community arts group and an impressive home-made trebuchet.

Peter Cartlidge, Fizzgigs member, came up with the idea for the siege engine, and it has been wheeled out for an outdoor theatrical event as well as each of the Flings since 2019.

Pumpkins in a range of weights and sizes were flung in the afternoon. Those manning the machine had to cope with the 500 kilos of ballast in the trebuchet bucket which was pulled into position for every fling.

A new record was achieved by a pumpkin named Derek which flew 85 metres, exceeding last year’s distance of 76 metres. A

variety of targets had been set up; none were hit, though the field judge responsible for measuring each fling sometimes had to be quick on his toes to avoid being hit by the missiles.

Commentor, Ian Andrew said small, dense pumpkins travelled the furthest.

"Some of the heaviest just went up in the air and straight down again, or even backwards, such as the very large Marshmallow Man

‘We think it’s a fabulous way to give a pumpkin a fitting end by having a glorious final fling from our trebuchet."

The event has become a highly anticipated one in the town and even attracting visitors from as far away as Northwich, Preston and Derbyshire.

But not all pumpkins got thrown. Several children had become very attached to their pumpkins and, at the last minute they pleaded for their gourds to be taken home again.

Three-year-old Savannah Kros insided that her pumpkin called ‘Witchpoo’ left the field safely inside a carrier bag.