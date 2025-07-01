343-acre organic Shropshire dairy farm becomes second-most expensive property on the market in the county

Brooklands Farm in Dudleston near Ellesmere has become the second-most expensive property currently on the market in Shropshire - according to Rightmove - having been listed with a guide price of £5.95 million.

The large farm includes two separate, four-bedroom farmhouses and benefits from a range of modern, steel portal framed buildings, including loose housing, cubicles for 317 cattle and a herringbone (milking) parlour.

Brooklands Farm in Duddleston near Ellesmere has been listed for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Roger Parry & Partners

The farm also boasts traditional brick buildings which estate agents Roger Parry & Partners says are suitable for a range of uses and could offer potential for residential conversion.

The organic dairy farm is set in approximately 343.19 acres (138.88 hectares) of "good quality, productive land" that is said to be "well-suited" to livestock grazing, mowing or for cropping in arable rotations.

The 343-acre farm has a range of outbuildings. Picture: Rightmove/Roger Parry & Partners

Brooklands Farmhouse is located directly across a quiet country road from the farmyard and is surrounded by agricultural land.

The original house has been extended and boasts a sizable kitchen, three "attractive" fireplaces, exposed wood internal doors, and an abundance of living space including four bedrooms and bathrooms.

Meanwhile, the second farmhouse, Bryn Daniel, is approached through double wrought-iron gates that lead onto a tarmac drive. The listing states that the property is set in a slightly elevated position with countryside views from all aspects.

"The farm is currently run as an organic dairy farm, but could equally be returned to conventional, and benefits from a particularly impressive and extensive range of buildings, amounting to over 100,000 ft2," the listing adds.

"The buildings are centred around the farmyard and are exceptionally laid out for the dairy operation and general management of the farm. These sheds largely incorporate energy-efficient LED lighting, further enhanced by a recent full electrical rewire, and a built-in alarm system with security cameras installed. Water is supplied to all sheds by two private springs, with mains available if required.

"The current set-up includes a mixture of cubicles for 317 head of cattle as well as expansive loose housing space. This includes a 20x20 herringbone milking parlour and two bulk tanks totalling 10,000 litres capacity with two stage plate cooler, powered by a combination of water and solar.

Brooklands Farm features two separate four-bedroom farmhouses. Pictured is Brooklands Farmhouse. Picture: Rightmove/Roger Parry & Partners

"Two storage buildings feature 220 roof-mounted solar panels producing over 50kW. An impressive cattle housing shed to the south of the farmyard, completed in 2021, comprises 220 mat and mattress cubicles, automatic slurry scrapers, robotic silage pushers, and handling system with race running the full length of the shed.

"The farm is further facilitated with a slurry lagoon and manure store capable of storing a total of 11,500m3 as well as four silage pits with a total storage of 3,200 tonnes."

Further information can be found on Rightmove.