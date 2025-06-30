Athletes take on ultimate event in sweltering heat

Ellesmere's mere was the destination for athletes from across Britain taking part in the Ultimate Triathlon.

Competitors could choose from three distances.

Those opting for the Ultimate swam no less than 2.4 miles in the mere before setting off on a tough 112 mile bike, crossing into Wales for part of their journey, and then taking on a marathon around the mere.

Competitors go out on the bike course. Picture: Sue Austin

Others chose the Ultimate Half or Ultimate Quarter with some teaming up with friends and family to do the event as a relay.

The day was organised by UK Triathlon. Spokesperson, Keith Hancock said: "t's more than just a race—it's a journey of determination, excitement, and unforgettable memories!"

It was definitely a family day out for the Bennions from Wrexham.

Ultimate winner, Andrew Clucas. Picture: Sue Austin

While Andy Bennion came first in his age group in the Ultimate Quarter, wife Rachael and daughter Niamh completed it as a relay, Niamh swimming and running and Rachael doing the bike section.

First across the line in the Ultimate was Andrew Clucas with an incredible time of 10 hours and 14 minutes.

"I have done the half distance before but this was a whole new experience," he said.

Anna John of Wrecsam Tri Club. Picture: Sue Austin

First Ultimate lady was Susanna O'Shaughnessy in 11 hours and 40 minutes. She took the title after coming third two years ago and second last year.

The event brings to Ellesmere not only the competitors but also spectators, bringing a economic boost to the town and further afield.

The UK Triathlon team returns to the mere on August 31 for the longstanding Shropshire triathlon with competitors taking on the much shorter sprint event and the standard distance.

Second in the Ultimate Josef Szpara from Kildalkey, Ireland, and his partner are spending a week in area, visiting local restaurants and cafes while enjoying the countryside. Others enjoyed a weekend in north Shropshire.