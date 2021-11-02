Cat rescued from tree after getting stuck chasing squirrels

Ruben reunited with his owner

'Ruben’s' owner, Amanda Holland, had tried in vain to coax her pet down from the tree near her home in Kenwick Springs, Ellesmere, after he ran up it in pursuit of the squirrels.

Becoming increasingly concerned for Ruben’s welfare, she called the RSPCA and inspector Nayman Dunderdale attended the scene.

Unfortunately he was unable to reach the cat, who could be seen nestled in a crook about 30 feet up.

Mr Dunderdale got in touch with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and one of the officers from a retained crew at Ellesmere managed to get hold of Ruben, who was put in the RSPCA inspector’s basket before being reunited with his relieved owner.

Mrs Holland, who had been searching local fields for her cat before hearing him meowing from the tree, said she was grateful to everyone who had assisted in the rescue, which took place on October 19.

She said: “I was quite surprised to find Ruben in the tree, but he most likely went up there chasing squirrels. He'd been stuck for three days and two nights in terrible weather and I really don’t think he would have lasted much longer. He was in a very precarious position and was just too scared to move from the crook of the tree and come down by himself.”

Mr Dunderdale added: “The weather in the area had been windy, cold and rainy at times, so it would have been an extremely unpleasant experience for Ruben. I’m sure he was very relieved to be back in a nice warm house and maybe this experience will make him think twice about scaling that height again.

“As ever, we are extremely grateful to the fire service for their support at incidents like this and the care and compassion they show towards animals who need our help.”