Hadley Learning Community welcomed representatives from RAF Shawbury who landed their Juno 125 helicopter on the school playing field.

Assistant head teacher Jill Lock said: “When the helicopter landed, there was rapturous applause from the students who had come out to welcome our guests, and everyone was extremely excited.

RAF pilots with students Manveet Singh, Aiesha Williams, Elizabeth Selby and Penuel Addoquaye. An RAF crew from Sixty Squadron belonging to 1 Flying Training School based at RAF Shawbury flew to Hadley Learning Community in the helicopter.

“We were delighted to welcome the team from RAF Shawbury. It was a great highlight of the careers event that we had organised for our year seven students with a focus on STEM subjects - science, technology, engineering and maths.”

The pilots told pupils: “A helicopter does everything that STEM can offer – it’s the perfect combination. At Shawbury we train the pilots of tomorrow and it was a great pleasure to show the students the technology that helps a helicopter fly.”

Students asked questions about the training the pilots had completed, their experiences in the military, and the various manoeuvres and postings they had experienced.

The youngsters also had the chance to get close to the helicopter to explore it for themselves.

Year seven student Aiesha Williams said: “It was interesting to learn about the importance of maths when flying.”

Student Manveet Singh was fascinated by the experiences of the pilots who had explained some of their missions. He said: “You don’t realise until you’re right in front of it how big a helicopter is! They look so much smaller up in the air.”

Sam Wynne and Lucy Phillips from the careers team at HLC said they couldn’t have been more pleased with the visit.

Sam said: “The RAF have supported us in the most amazing way at our careers event, bringing a real-life experience to our students who thoroughly enjoyed being so close to such an impressive piece of engineering.”

Lucy added: “We’d like to thank the team at HLC and the local community for their support in allowing this incredible event to take place.

“And special thanks must go to the pilots and crew at RAF Shawbury, without whom this once in a lifetime opportunity would not have been possible.”