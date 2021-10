Stock photo. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

At 9.47pm on Tuesday, October 26, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Colemere.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Baschurch, Ellesmere and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used small cutting tools to rescue a man who was trapped inside.