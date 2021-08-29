Cricket club bowled over by response to cider and sausage festival

Ellesmere Cricket Club

Ellesmere Cricket Club will host the event on the weekend of September 10-12 at its ground on Birch Road.

The festival is raising funds for relocating the ground - which is often affected by waterlogging.

Throughout the weekend visitors to the ground can enjoy a range of 15 different ciders - and apple juice - and a huge variety of local sausages, supplied by butchers and farmers.

It will get underway on the Friday evening with family fun, games and an open folk music session from 5-11pm.

The Saturday will run from 11am-11pm and will feature the first team's game against Chelmarsh and live music after the match.

Local group The Kickstones will reunion for the evening and there will also be an appearance by Reese Wiltshire-Fessey, a finalist in X-Factor, The Band, followed by a DJ.

On Sunday the President's Day will feature a fundraising canal jump by club chairman, James Harrison.

"When we were looking at fundraising ideas I said that I would jump into the Ellesmere Canal, if we raised £500. People stumped up the money so now I have to keep to my work," he said.

"We are a very busy club with a first and second team, a ladies team, and up and coming juniors. But our ground on Birch Road does have problems with waterlogging and we are looking at alternatives."

"As well as cider we will have real ale and of course soft drinks. We have been lucky to find some incredible local sausages including a vegan sausage so hot dogs will most definitely be on the menu."