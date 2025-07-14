Smiley face appears in the sky over Shropshire

"I could hear a small plane above me for a while and as it flew away I looked up and saw a face" said Janice. "It made me laugh, I ran in to tell my partner who came out and laughed too, I hope other people saw it and it made them smile as well!

A smiley face in the Shropshire sky. Photo: Ian Franklin

"We think the plane was from Sleap Airfield near Wem."