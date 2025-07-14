Shropshire Star
Smiley face appears in the sky over Shropshire

On Saturday afternoon while lying in the garden, Welshampton resident Janice Thompson spotted somebody looking at her... from the sky above!

By contributor Ian Franklin
"I could hear a small plane above me for a while and as it flew away I looked up and saw a face" said Janice. "It made me laugh, I ran in to tell my partner who came out and laughed too, I hope other people saw it and it made them smile as well!

A smiley face in the Shropshire sky
A smiley face in the Shropshire sky. Photo: Ian Franklin
A smile face in the Shropshire sky
A smile face in the Shropshire sky. Photo: Ian Franklin

"We think the plane was from Sleap Airfield near Wem."

