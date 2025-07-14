Smiley face appears in the sky over Shropshire
On Saturday afternoon while lying in the garden, Welshampton resident Janice Thompson spotted somebody looking at her... from the sky above!
By contributor Ian Franklin
"I could hear a small plane above me for a while and as it flew away I looked up and saw a face" said Janice. "It made me laugh, I ran in to tell my partner who came out and laughed too, I hope other people saw it and it made them smile as well!
"We think the plane was from Sleap Airfield near Wem."